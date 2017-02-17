Feb 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday as oil prices dipped, pressured by an increase in global fuel supply.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data on trade in Canadian securities is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged up on Thursday to notch a fresh record high as Barrick Gold jumped on the company's better-than-expected profits, though a drop in shares of Sun Life helped keep overall gains in check.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent.

TOP STORIES

Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 3.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by charges, including for asset impairment and restructuring.

Air Canada reported a bigger quarterly loss as the airline cut fares to fill seats in long-haul leisure markets.

Canadian energy infrastructure group Enbridge Inc has bought a 49.9 percent stake in EnBW's 1.8 billion euro North Sea offshore park Hohe See, EnBW said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bombardier: CIBC raises target price to C$2.75 from C$2.50

Constellation Software Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$620 from C$610

Sun Life Financial Inc: RBC cuts target price to C$51 from C$53

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1240.6; +0.05 percent

US crude: $53.17; -0.36 percent

Brent crude: $55.37; -0.5 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5951; -0.73 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

10:00 Leading index change mm for Jan: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 145.6

10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 11.8 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)