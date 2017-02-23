FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate a higher start as oil rises
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 6 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate a higher start as oil rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Futures on Canada's main stock index were trading higher on Thursday as oil prices strengthened after a report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories, lending support to the view that a global glut is nearing its end.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell the most in three weeks on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high set the day before as lower commodity prices pressured shares of energy and materials companies.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, buoyed by growth in its retail, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

Grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by a drop in expenses in its retail segment and improved performances in its financial services and property businesses.

Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Barrick Gold Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$30 from C$29; rating "buy"

Maple Leaf Foods Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$35 from C$34

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$59 from C$50

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1237.7; +0.46 percent

US crude: $54.3; +1.32 percent

Brent crude: $56.58; +1.33 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5991.5; -0.8 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 241,000; Prior 239,000

08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 245,250

08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.068 mln; Prior 2.076 mln

08:30 National Activity Index for Jan: Prior 0.14

09:00 Monthly home price mm for Dec: Prior 0.5 pct

09:00 Monthly home price yy for Dec: Prior 6.1 pct

09:00 Monthly Home Price Index for Dec: Prior 241.3

11:00 KC Fed Manufacturing for Feb: Prior 20

11:00 KC Fed Composite Index for Feb: Prior 9

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.