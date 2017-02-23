CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate a higher start as oil rises

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Futures on Canada's main stock index were trading higher on Thursday as oil prices strengthened after a report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories, lending support to the view that a global glut is nearing its end.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell the most in three weeks on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high set the day before as lower commodity prices pressured shares of energy and materials companies.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, buoyed by growth in its retail, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

Grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by a drop in expenses in its retail segment and improved performances in its financial services and property businesses.

Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Barrick Gold Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$30 from C$29; rating "buy"

Maple Leaf Foods Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$35 from C$34

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$59 from C$50

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1237.7; +0.46 percent

US crude: $54.3; +1.32 percent

Brent crude: $56.58; +1.33 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5991.5; -0.8 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 241,000; Prior 239,000

08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 245,250

08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.068 mln; Prior 2.076 mln

08:30 National Activity Index for Jan: Prior 0.14

09:00 Monthly home price mm for Dec: Prior 0.5 pct

09:00 Monthly home price yy for Dec: Prior 6.1 pct

09:00 Monthly Home Price Index for Dec: Prior 241.3

11:00 KC Fed Manufacturing for Feb: Prior 20

11:00 KC Fed Composite Index for Feb: Prior 9

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)