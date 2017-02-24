BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q4 net income of $0.73 per share
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
Feb 24 Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped due to a surge in U.S. crude inventories for a seventh week.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.42 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian inflation data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell to a 10-day low on Thursday as financial and industrial shares pared recent gains, while the materials group lost ground as base metal prices slumped.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.38 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.41 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.52 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh)
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada reported a 24 percent rise in first-quarter net income to more than C$3 billion, beating analysts expectations.
MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said it agreed to buy U.S.-based satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion to strengthen its position in the U.S. market.
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as costs rose.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Altus Group Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$36 from C$38; rating "buy"
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: RBC raises target price to C$119 from C$118
Exchange Income Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$49 from C$49.5
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1253.4; +0.26 percent
US crude: $54.08; -0.68 percent
Brent crude: $56.13; -0.8 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5889.5; +0.52 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Feb: Expected 96.0; Prior 95.7
1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Feb: Expected 111.2; Prior 111.2
1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Feb: Expected 85.5; Prior 85.7
1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Feb: Prior 2.8 pct
1000 U Mich 5 year inflation final for Feb: Prior 2.5 pct
1000 New home sales-units for Jan: Expected 0.570 mln; Prior 0.536 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for Jan: Expected 6.3 pct; Prior -10.4 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31)
(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to launch OECD Economic survey of India at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Civil Aviation Minist
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.