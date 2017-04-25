CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on French vote relief, Trump tax talk

April 25 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday on growing confidence that the market-friendly Emmanuel Macron would beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen to become the next French president.

Markets were also looking forward to U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of a "big tax reform and tax reduction" announcement on Wednesday.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic releases are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a nearly two-week high, boosted by solid gains for financials as investors cheered French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up0.22 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported lower-than-expected profit due to higher costs, lower production and sales volumes.

Barrick Gold reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday and also slashed its forecast for output and hiked costs at its gold mine in Argentina, where cyanide solution spilled recently for the third time in 18 months.

Canadian National Railway Co on Monday reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly revenue as the railroad moved record volumes, boosted by grain, frac sand and coal.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian National Railway: National Bank of Canada ups target price to C$101 from C$94

Semafo Inc: CIBC cuts rating to "neutral" from "outperformer"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,270.5; -0.42 pct

US crude: $49.41; +0.37 pct

Brent crude: $51.853 +0.45 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,690.50; +0.63 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for Feb: Prior 0.0 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Feb: Prior 5.7 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Feb: Prior 242.6

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Feb: Expected 0.8 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Feb: Prior 0.2 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Feb: Expected 5.7 pct; Prior 5.7 pct

1000 Consumer Confidence for Apr: Expected 122.5; Prior 125.6

1000 New home sales units for Mar: Expected 0.583 mln; Prior 0.592 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Mar: Expected -0.8 pct; Prior 6.1 pct

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Apr: Prior 22

1000 Rich Fed Services Index for Apr: Prior 9

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Apr: Prior 17

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Apr: Prior 13.2

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Apr: Prior 15.2x

