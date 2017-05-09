FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; earnings in focus
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 3 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; earnings in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Tuesday, with investors awaiting earnings reports from some major companies, including Silver Wheaton, IAMGOLD and TMX Group.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as energy stocks climbed after investors gauged the recent selloff had gone too far, while shares of Home Capital recovered from a near 14-year low to end 16.8 percent higher.

Economic data due Tuesday includes a report on building permits data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canada's Hudson's Bay Co has hired a debt restructuring adviser to review potential options for combining its business with debt-laden U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, due to a one-time income tax benefit, and the drugmaker also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast.

Canadian business software maker OpenText Corp, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday as expenses rose over 50 percent, offsetting gains across all its businesses.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Absolute Software Corp: BMO raises price target to C$8.50 from C$7.50; rating "market perform"

Ensign Energy Services Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$10.50 from C$12.50

Trilogy Energy Corp: BMO raises price target to C$5 from C$4.75; rating market perform

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1223.9; -0.11 percent

US crude: $46.53; +0.22 percent

Brent crude: $49.41; +0.14 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5512.5; +0.48 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

10:00 JOLTS job openings for Mar: Prior 5.743 mln

10:00 Wholesale inventory(y), R mm for Mar: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

10:00 Wholesale sales mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.37) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.