CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; earnings in focus

May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Tuesday, with investors awaiting earnings reports from some major companies, including Silver Wheaton, IAMGOLD and TMX Group.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as energy stocks climbed after investors gauged the recent selloff had gone too far, while shares of Home Capital recovered from a near 14-year low to end 16.8 percent higher.

Economic data due Tuesday includes a report on building permits data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Hudson's Bay Co has hired a debt restructuring adviser to review potential options for combining its business with debt-laden U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, due to a one-time income tax benefit, and the drugmaker also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast.

Canadian business software maker OpenText Corp, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday as expenses rose over 50 percent, offsetting gains across all its businesses.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Absolute Software Corp: BMO raises price target to C$8.50 from C$7.50; rating "market perform"

Ensign Energy Services Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$10.50 from C$12.50

Trilogy Energy Corp: BMO raises price target to C$5 from C$4.75; rating market perform

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1223.9; -0.11 percent

US crude: $46.53; +0.22 percent

Brent crude: $49.41; +0.14 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5512.5; +0.48 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

10:00 JOLTS job openings for Mar: Prior 5.743 mln

10:00 Wholesale inventory(y), R mm for Mar: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

10:00 Wholesale sales mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.37) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)