July 10 Canadian stock futures pointed to a
lower opening on Monday as oil prices fell further, adding to
heavy losses at the end of last week.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Oil prices fell on Monday even as OPEC signaled it may widen
its production caps to include Nigeria and Libya.
Canada's main stock index fell to its weakest in more than
seven months on Friday as risk appetite waned on the back of
North American jobs data that supported rate-hike expectations
in Canada and the United States, while higher bond yields and a
slide in oil prices further dented sentiment.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.29 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Liquor Stores NA: National Bank of Canada ups
rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc: CIBC cuts rating to
"neutral" from "outperformer"
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc: CIBC raises rating to
"outperformer" from "neutral"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,208.6; 0.0 pct
US crude: $43.76; -1.06 pct
Brent crude: $46.22; -1.05 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,808; -0.34 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment Trends for Jun:Prior 133.7
1500 Consumer credit for May: Expected 11.90 bln; Prior 8.20
bln
($1= C$1.29)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)