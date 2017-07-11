July 11 Canadian stock futures were little
changed on Tuesday as investors seemed wary of making big bets
ahead of Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Forecasters are divided on whether the central bank will
raise rates, but data from the overnight index swaps market
shows that money markets are almost fully priced for an
increase, while an 80 percent chance of a second hike has been
implied by December.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Housing starts data is due at 8:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, rebounding from a
seven-month low at the end of last week, led by its materials
and energy groups as commodity prices rose.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.04 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bellatrix Exploration Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts
rating to "hold" from "speculative buy"
CES Energy Solutions Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts
price target to C$7.5 from C$10
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts
rating to "hold" from "buy"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,209; -0.26 pct
US crude: $43.99; -0.92 pct
Brent crude: $46.45; -0.94 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,822; -0.04 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
1000 JOLTS job openings for May: Expected 5.950 mln; Prior
6.044 mln
1000 Wholesale Inventory (y), R mm for May: Expected 0.3
pct; Prior 0.3 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for May: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
-0.4 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.29)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)