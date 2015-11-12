FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, pressured by lower oil, Manulife miss
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 2:38 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, pressured by lower oil, Manulife miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say shortly after open, not close; adds day of week)

TORONTO Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, pressured by fresh weakness in commodity markets, including a two-month low for crude oil, as well lower than expected profit from Manulife.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 123.13 points, or 0.92 percent, at 13,218.80 shortly after the open, including a 1.7 percent drop in energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.