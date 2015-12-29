CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as mining stocks, Valeant weigh

TORONTO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index retreated on Tuesday amid weakness in mining stocks and a greater than 9 percent drop in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc as the market reopened following an extended Christmas break.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.32 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,287.48, shortly after the open.

The market was closed Friday for Christmas and Monday in lieu of Boxing Day on Saturday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)