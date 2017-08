TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Thursday, as materials stocks bounced and industrial and financial stocks slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.82 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,541.39 shortly after the open. The index is just off its highest level since August. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)