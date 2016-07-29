CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, heads for weekly loss after four gains

TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, heading for its first weekly decline since mid-June, as economic data and energy earnings highlighted the damage done by a massive wildfire that hit oil sands production starting in May.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.48 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,541.24 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 sectors were lower, including energy down 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)