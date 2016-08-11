CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil steadies; Valeant falls on probe report

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained in early trade on Thursday, helped by rising energy and financial stocks as oil prices steadied, while Valeant fell after the Wall Street Journal reported the drug maker is the subject of a criminal probe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.45 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,810.49 shortly after the open. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 7.1 percent to C$33.36. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)