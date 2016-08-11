FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil steadies; Valeant falls on probe report
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 1:45 PM / in a year

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil steadies; Valeant falls on probe report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained in early trade on Thursday, helped by rising energy and financial stocks as oil prices steadied, while Valeant fell after the Wall Street Journal reported the drug maker is the subject of a criminal probe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.45 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,810.49 shortly after the open. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 7.1 percent to C$33.36. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.