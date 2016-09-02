FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as weak U.S. jobs data boosts commodities
September 2, 2016

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as weak U.S. jobs data boosts commodities

TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Friday with broad gains across industries after U.S. jobs data showed slower growth than expected, which could rule out a rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve this month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.30 points, or 0.73 percent, at 14,791.21 shortly after the open. Resource stocks gained as the jobs report weighed on the greenback, boosting commodity prices. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

