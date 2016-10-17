CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as materials and telecoms climb

TORONTO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index seesawed on Monday, led by gains for the materials group and for Rogers Communications Inc after it named a new chief executive officer, while lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy and railroad companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.81 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,586.80, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)