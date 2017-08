TORONTO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index moved higher in early trade on Tuesday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as oil prices rose and strong domestic manufacturing sales data added further evidence of a third quarter economic rebound.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.33 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,673.85. Nine of its 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)