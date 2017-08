TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday as energy stocks followed oil prices lower and fintech company DH Corp plunged after its earnings missed expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.45 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,831.18 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)