TORONTO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, with heavyweight energy and financials sectors slipping as oil prices lost ground and U.S. GDP data supported the expectation of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.65 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,802.10 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)