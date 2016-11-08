CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil, Valeant weigh

TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported adjusted profit that missed estimates, while investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.76 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,627.69, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)