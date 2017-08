Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, led by energy shares as oil rose, with Suncor Energy Inc gaining ground after it said it expected production to rise by more than 13 percent next year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.60 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,752.82, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher.