8 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy
December 14, 2016 / 2:44 PM / 8 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a fresh 19-month high the previous day, as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financials also lost ground as investors braced for the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.19 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,362.08, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
