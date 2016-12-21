TORONTO Dec 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday for the fifth straight day as higher oil prices supported the shares of energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.83 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,302.79, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)