UPDATE 1-U.S. sues Barclays for mortgage securities fraud
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
TORONTO Dec 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday for the fifth straight day as higher oil prices supported the shares of energy companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.83 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,302.79, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 22 Employees at Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA working at Campos Basin, the largest oil-producing area in the country, approved a strike to begin Friday, an oil workers union said.
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale