TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Monday, with energy stocks lower as investors fret about oversupply, while lumber company Stella-Jones Inc plunged on price target cuts after warning of lower profit and revenue.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.34 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,488.94. Gains for gold miners helped offset the losses. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)