TORONTO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade as gains for energy and materials stocks amid higher commodity prices offset losses for the heavyweight financial group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.27 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,509.40 shortly after dipping into negative territory. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)