TORONTO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Thursday as financial and railway stocks slipped, while broad gains for resource stocks on higher commodity prices offset the downdraft.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.53 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,392.11 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)