MOVES-Idinvest Partners names Alban Wyniecki as investment director
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
TORONTO Feb 6 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in early trade on Monday, as financial stocks pulled back after sharp gains to end last week and gold miners pushed higher with bullion hitting its highest price since November.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.92 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,470.47 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)