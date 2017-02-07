FOREX-Euro licks its wounds after skidding on political woes
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
TORONTO Feb 7 Canada's main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Tuesday, helped by rising railway and financial stocks while shares of energy companies weighed with lower oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.78 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,463.72 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)