BRIEF-Paragon Offshore files new plan with bankruptcy court - SEC filing
* Paragon Offshore Plc - on Feb 7, filed new plan and related disclosure statement with bankruptcy court - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 7 Canada's main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Tuesday, helped by rising railway and financial stocks while shares of energy companies weighed with lower oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.78 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,463.72 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, Feb 8 TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that it is in talks with Saudi Arabia over the possibility of Saudi Aramco listing in Canada.
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd's third-quarter profit beat estimates due to higher sales in the United States, and the company said it was looking for licensing deals and acquisitions to build its speciality medicines pipeline in that market.