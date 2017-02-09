BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as higher oil prices supported energy shares, while Manulife Financial Corp also climbed after meeting a long-held target to achieve an annual profit of C$4 billion in 2016.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.86 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,587.90, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015