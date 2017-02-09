BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, as energy stocks, buoyed by higher oil prices, rallied more than 2 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.26 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,602.30 shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing