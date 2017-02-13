BRIEF-Capital One Financial says Jan auto net charge-off rate was 2.14 pct
* Capital One Financial says Jan auto net charge-off rate was 2.14 percent versus 2.11 percent in Dec
TORONTO Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh record high as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.53 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,755.65, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and improved margins in Brazil.
* Manitowoc Foodservice reports solid fourth quarter operating results