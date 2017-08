OTTAWA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed shortly after the open on Thursday as firmer oil prices and quarterly profit from Cenovus boosted the energy sector, but that was offset by a drop in Bombardier, which reported lower-than-expected revenue.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.08 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,862.03. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)