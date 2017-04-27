FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as big banks weigh, Home Capital up after hiring bankers
April 27, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 4 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as big banks weigh, Home Capital up after hiring bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses among its heavyweight banks, while alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc recovered some of the previous session's sharp losses after hiring bankers to consider its strategic options.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 88.30 points, or 0.56 percent, at 15,561.24 shortly after the open. The financial sector, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, was down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

