4 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain as energy stocks gain; Bombardier falls
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 4 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain as energy stocks gain; Bombardier falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Friday, as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and Bombardier Inc shares weighed after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate pricing of the company's new jet.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.65 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,529.12 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.5 percent fall on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

