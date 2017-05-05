TORONTO May 5 Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open on Friday as financial stocks led broad gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 30.58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,427.28 shortly after the open, as eight of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)