3 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy gains; Sun Life and TMX weigh
May 10, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 3 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy gains; Sun Life and TMX weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by gains for energy and other resource stocks as oil prices rebounded, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting quarterly earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.05 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,593.25 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

