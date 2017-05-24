FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower ahead of Bank of Canada; Bank of Montreal falls
May 24, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 3 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower ahead of Bank of Canada; Bank of Montreal falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell slightly in early trade on Wednesday, with Bank of Montreal shares off after the company's earnings missed estimates and investors awaiting a Bank of Canada interest rate decision and minutes from the last U.S Federal Reserve meeting.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.98 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,463.96 shortly after the open. Its heavyweight financial group lost 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

