TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, boosted by earnings that beat market expectations at three of the country's biggest banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.67 points, or 0.25 percent, to 15,458.16 shortly after the open. The financials group gained 1.0 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)