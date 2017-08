TORONTO, June 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as slumping oil prices pressured energy shares, while the country's heavyweight financial services group also lost ground after bond yields fell on slower U.S. jobs growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.06 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,437.85, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)