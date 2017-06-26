BRIEF-Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in Boston Omaha
* Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in boston omaha corp as of June 16 - sec filing
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped in part by advances in financial and energy stocks, but gains were offset by a firm retreat in the materials group as gold prices fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.07 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,336.63 shortly after the open.
Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazilian and Mexican currencies strengthened on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data bolstered bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates by less than planned in coming months. New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May and shipments declined, suggesting a loss of momentum in the manufacturing sector halfway through the second quarter. The reports added to a recent batch of mixed econo