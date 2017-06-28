TORONTO, June 28 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, as financial stocks gained as investors priced in a greater chance of a interest rate hike and Empire Co Ltd jumped after reporting quarterly results and increasing its dividend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.29 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,290.51 shortly after the open. The energy sector offset the index's gains. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)