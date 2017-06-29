UPDATE 3-Egypt raises fuel prices by up to 50 percent under IMF deal
* Soaring living costs test Sisi's popularity (Adds industrial figures, businessman)
TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Thursday, weighed by slips among energy and industrial stocks and a pullback in shares of convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.04 points, or 0.85 percent, to 15,224.54 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Soaring living costs test Sisi's popularity (Adds industrial figures, businessman)
* Diebold Nixdorf has sold Diebold’s customer-operated cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox