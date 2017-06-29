TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Thursday, weighed by slips among energy and industrial stocks and a pullback in shares of convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.04 points, or 0.85 percent, to 15,224.54 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)