BRIEF-Byline Bancorp Inc shares open at $20.35 in debut vs IPO price of $19/share
* Byline bancorp inc shares open at $20.35 in debut on the nyse versus ipo price of $19.00 per share
TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, with heavyweight financial shares pushing the index lower, more than offsetting a jump in energy company Nexgen Energy which announced a financing deal.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.74 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,189.68 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 1 percent retreat in June and a 0.9 percent slip for the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by W Simon)
OTTAWA, June 30 Canadian companies are more optimistic about future sales and exports, while improving demand is driving capacity pressures that should boost investment and hiring, the Bank of Canada said on Friday.