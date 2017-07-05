BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, weighed by energy stocks as oil prices fell after days of gains.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.17 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,105.44 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday called an auction to be held on Thursday to renew $200 million worth of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 63 days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)