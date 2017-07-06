TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main stock index fell in early trading on Thursday as Tahoe Resources plunged 35 percent after its license for a Guatemalan silver mine was suspended, while a bullish outlook from Air Canada boosted its shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 71.97 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,081.15. Of the index's 10 main sectors, only energy was higher as oil prices rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)