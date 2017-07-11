TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and gold mining stocks, while the heavyweight financials group also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 69.42 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,035.86, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)