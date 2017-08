TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by gains in big banks and gold miners, while IT company CGI Group and movie theater chain Cineplex Inc fell after missing earnings expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.11 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,248.21 shortly after the open. There were two advancers for every decliner. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)