CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as China's data supports sentiment

TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday after China’s GDP data boosted sentiment for global markets, including gains for energy stocks as Brent crude oil prices rallied after data showed Chinese oil demand likely hit a record high in 2015.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 147.68 points, or 1.24 percent, at 12,089.85, shortly after the open.

All 10 of the index’s main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)