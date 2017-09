TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell in early trade on Friday, weighed by energy stocks as oil prices retreated, while plane maker Bombardier Inc surged on reports it is close to a deal to sell up to 125 CSeries jets to a U.S. airline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.84 points, or 0.34 percent, at 13,621.45 shortly after the open. Half its 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)