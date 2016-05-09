FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2016 / 1:47 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with commodity prices, weighing on resource stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while a drop in base and precious metal prices weighed on mining stocks after China’s trade data disappointed and the U.S. dollar rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.76 points, or 0.54 percent, at 13,627.71, shortly after the open. Four of the index’s 10 main groups were lower, while one was unchanged. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

