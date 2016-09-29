BRIEF-Viacom files for two-part U.S. dollar offering of senior notes - SEC filing
* Viacom Inc files for two-part U.S. dollar offering of senior notes - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2dgTsKw) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as energy stocks added to sharp gains from the day before on a surprise output cut agreement by OPEC.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.02 points, or 0.09 percent, at 14,744.45 points, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australia has selected U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin Corp as its preferred bidder to supply the combat system for its new $38 billion fleet of submarines, the country's defence industry minister said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Assets at the largest hedge funds have dropped sharply, according to a new survey by industry data and news provider Hedge Fund Intelligence.